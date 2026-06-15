Molly-Mae Hague looked sensational as she showed off her post-baby figure just days after welcoming her newborn son, Midas, earlier this month.

The influencer left behind the chaos of motherhood on Saturday night as she got glammed up for Tommy Fury’s fight against Eddie Hall in Manchester. It was a special night for the parents as while Tommy secured another victory, the couple also used the opportunity to reveal their son’s name with ‘Midas’ embroidered on the boxer’s shorts. And taking to Instagram on Sunday after the fight, Molly was back to reality as she shared a wholesome family snap of Tommy asleep, cuddling his son.

She penned, “20,000 people in an arena last night… but just us four this morning”. Molly also looked positively radiant as she posted a full-length snap in a fitted white dress, revealing the look to be from her own brand, Maebe.

Part of their new collection, Molly modelled the Power Fitted Dress in cream, which is available for £90. Meanwhile, Tommy also paid tribute to Molly and their newborn as he took to Instagram after the fight on Sunday. He penned, ‘Still undefeated❤️ Huge respect to Eddie. You surprised me, pushed me, and gave me a challenge. Thank you for accepting the fight and sharing the ring with me; it was a pleasure.

“This one is for my newborn son, Midas. And thank you to Molly for holding down the fort with our two beautiful children whilst I was preparing”. He added, “Thank you, everyone, who turned out last night, events like this wouldn’t be possible without you all. Now it’s time for some much-needed family time”. The name Midas links to Greek mythology and the king of Phrygia, who was granted a wish that everything he touched turned to gold.

However, the story is actually a cautionary tale as Midas soon learned the downside to his gift when he turned his food, drink, and even his daughter to gold. The phrase ‘the Midas touch’ is used to describe someone who has received great success, but it also has connotations of greed and foolishness.

However, the name has divided fans as they reacted to the announcement, with some fans commenting that Molly-Mae and Tommy had ‘missed the point’ of the name, due to its connections to the foolish king. In his latest post on X, one person said: ‘Midas. It’s funny how they’ve missed the entire point of the story. It’s one of the oldest and most famous cautionary tales.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury make their first public appearance with their newborn “But they heard about someone being able to turn things into gold and thought it sounded great”. Others said, “Midas Fury… I just got flashbacks to higher English’; ‘Saw Molly Mae calling her son Midas is ridiculous considering it relates to wealth/greed”.

Another mused, “Saw that Molly Mae named her baby Midas and was like ‘oh yeah, that makes sense, the Midas touch, turns everything to gold’; ‘And then I saw a comment from people in the UK saying they’ve never heard of the Midas touch before? Y’all, the literacy problem is bigger than I thought”.

Some fans seemed unimpressed by the choice, saying, “Surely Molly Mae and Tommy haven’t named their baby Midas? Midas Fury? Bambi and Midas? Jesus Wept; ‘So Molly Mae and Tommy Fury named their baby after an insurance company?”

Others suggested Thumper would have been more fitting due to the Disney connection, musing: “Midas Fury, very interesting, not the worst they could’ve called him Thumper’; ‘I’m sorry, but Midas Fury? Would’ve preferred Thumper Fury”.

However, others shared their love of the name, revealing that they ‘love’ the couple’s choice and branding it ‘gorgeous’. The couple welcomed their second child together earlier this month, after Molly-Mae gave birth in a Portland maternity suite, which offers birthing packages costing up to £30,000.

Less than two weeks after giving birth, Molly-Mae proudly watched on as he went head-to-head with Eddie, a former World’s Strongest Man title holder. Molly-Mae’s fans gushed over her appearance just two weeks after giving birth, as she appeared at the fight in a form-fitting white dress. Fans said she looked ‘amazing’ and described her as a ‘goddess’ in the comments section of one clip.

On Friday, Molly-Mae’s interior designer shared a glimpse at her new baby boy’s space-themed nursery, including a huge moon-themed light which had been hung on the ceiling, offering the first hint at the name she and Tommy had chosen.

In a previous vlog, Molly explained that the name is ‘hard to pronounce’ and whilst she admitted that it probably wasn’t as out there as Bambi, she said she only knows one other child who has the name.

Since Bambi’s arrival, Tommy frequently pays tribute to his daughter through his boxing garb – including his shorts and zip-up- and Molly-Mae herself had hinted at putting their son’s name on them. Molly said last month, ‘I’ve been designing Tommy’s shorts for his fight, and I’m thinking about potentially putting I don’t know if we’re going like I don’t cuz I don’t know what the timeline’s going to be…

‘I’m thinking, do I put the name of baby number two on his fight shorts?…

Because he always has Bambi’s name on his fight shorts, and I don’t want to leave the second baby off. “But also maybe that’s how we announce the name is on his fight shorts. That would actually be quite cool. Fight on the 13th of June with Eddie Hall. So we’ve got a lot to look forward to, guys. A lot is coming up in the next few weeks”.