Which Bollywood singer made Momina Iqbal cry?

Showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal revealed her favourite Indian Punjabi singer who always makes her cry with his songs.

In a recent chat show outing on a private news channel, actor Momina Iqbal revealed that Punjabi musician B Praak is her all-time favourite singer and his songs always make her cry, even if she is not sad.

“My only favourite is B Praak. Even if I’m not sad, I just put on his song and start crying to myself,” said the ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ actor. When asked about the last time it happened, Iqbal shared that one of his latest numbers ‘Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge’ from Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ got her all emotional.

Notably, the National Award-winning Indian musician is best known for his sad songs like ‘Mann Bharrya’, ‘Filhaal’ and ‘Teri Mitti’ among others.

Earlier, the celebrity also revealed that the singer once slid into her DMs when she recreated an Instagram reel with a friend, using one of his songs, and they exchanged a brief conversation.

On the work front, Iqbal last received acclaim for her performance as Falak in the drama serial ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’, co-starring Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed.

