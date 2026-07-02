Momina Iqbal Case: Court extends Saqib Chadhar's interim bail

Lahore Session Court has extended Saqib Chadhar’s Interim Bail till July 13.

In the recent update on the Momina Iqbal harassment case, MPA Saqib Chadhar has been directed to join the investigation; subsequently, the court has summoned records from the prosecution.

On June 24, the Lahore session court postponed the court proceedings until July 2. According to the sessional judge, Nusrat Ali Siddique’s investigation was not completed by then.

Earlier, NCCIA registered the case against Saqib Chadhar under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) over allegations of cyber harassment, blackmail and threats made against actress Momina Iqbal.

Momina Iqbal is a young Pakistani model and actress who rose to fame in the industry since her debut in 2018. Momina completed her early studies in Karachi and later shifted her base to Lahore to continue higher studies and graduated with a Mass Communication degree from the University of Lahore