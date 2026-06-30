Momina Iqbal says she has evidence, vows to reveal truth if forced

LAHORE: Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal has finally spoken out about the harassment allegations involving Saqib Chaudhry, saying she has remained quiet because she doesn’t want to turn her life into a spectacle.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Momina reposted her sister Ramsha Iqbal’s post and wrote that she and her family have gone through countless difficulties over the past few years. She warned that if forced, she will reveal the complete truth along with all evidence.

While mentioning her father’s death two years ago, the actress said her family has been facing continuous trials and tough times since then.

Addressing certain unidentified people, Momina Iqbal asked how many individuals they can influence with their power. She added that the truth will eventually come out on its own, and she hopes she won’t have to publicly present all the evidence.

She concluded her message by writing: “I will tell everything one by one, InshaAllah. Allah is my witness.”

Notably, Momina did not name any specific person or incident in her statement. However, she made it clear that she is ready to bring forward all facts if the situation demands it.

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