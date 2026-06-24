Lahore Session Court granted MPA Saqib Chadhar extension in interim bail until July 2.

In the recent update on Momina Iqbal’s harassment case, the Session Court in Lahore has delayed its proceedings until July 2.

Additional session judge Nusrat Ali Siddique postponed the hearing on the interim bail plea due to an incomplete investigation. Further, the court has summoned the records from the prosecution.

Currently, the case has been registered by the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) against PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar.

Momina Iqbal is a young Pakistani model and actress who rose to fame in the industry since her debut in 2018. Momina completed her early studies in Karachi and later shifted her base to Lahore to continue higher studies and graduated with a Mass Communication degree from the University of Lahore