Momina Iqbal and Saqib Chadhar’s case revealed another twist. Three cases have surfaced that were registered against MPA.

In the recent update, the cases against Saqib Chadhar were registered at the Defense A police station in Lahore, under the name of a female complainant, Mahrukh Arif.

According to the reports, these cases have been registered under the charges of cheque dishonour. According to the FIR report, three cheques worth PKR 27crore were dishonoured.

According to the statement submitted by the complainant, “I am a cancer patient and contacted Saqib Khan to sell my property. I sold the property on Davis Road to two suspects named Saqib Khan and Akbar Khan. The deal for the property was finalized at 60 crore rupees, and three cheques worth 9 crore rupees were given”.

The report further stated that due to insufficient funds, all three cheques were dishonored, and the complainant demanded the money, but the suspect refused to return it. The police have registered the case, and the case is being further investigated.