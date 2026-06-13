Momina Iqbal reveals why she rejected Saqib Chadhar's proposal

Momina Iqbal speaks up about why she refused MPA Saqib Chadhar’s proposal. She made a post on her official account.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she posted a carousel of images, which also includes the FIR and band transaction slips. In the first slide, she noted, “Mei aik arsay se chup thi k tamasha nab any lekin mei ab mazeed chup nahi reh sakti. Mera case cyber harassment, blackmailing for forceful marriage aur jaan se maar deny ki dhamkiyon pe tha jo k kyu di jaa rahi thi? K mein ne shadi se inkaar kiya? Kyun na krti inkaar?”

She further noted, “Inkaar ki waja sirf iss aadmi k singe hony ka fraud nahi tha balkay is aadmi k or bohat se ghinaonay mamlaat or farud khull jany ka tha.” She continued in her post, “ye kabhi financial transactions k bary mei tha hi nai. Ye bus darr tha is ko or iski biwi ko mery bolne ka. Ye kya mjy 18-20 crore deta? Jo ye wese b aaj tak sabit nahi kr saka. Na kar paaye ga”.

She further noted, “Iss admi pe khud 27 crore k cheque bounce hony k parchy hain. Jo sabit shuda case hai. Jese k mera b NCCIA ka sabit shuda case hai. Or iss aadmi k ghr raids b ho rahi hain. Ye or iski biwi mil kr sab galat kaam or fraud krty hain. Jo ankareeb sab kuch manzar-e-aam par aa jaye ga”. She ended her post with, “bohat se fraud khullnay waly hain in k….”

She also added a caption to her post, “They are habitual offenders. They are criminals hidden behind the masks. Now is the time to name and shame them… And we will.”

Momina Iqbal is a young Pakistani model and actress who rose to fame in the industry since her debut in 2018. Momina completed her early studies in Karachi and later shifted her base to Lahore to continue higher studies and graduated with a Mass Communication degree from the University of Lahore