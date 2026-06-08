Momina Iqbal, Saqib Chadhar’s case reveals shocking details

CHINIOT: Momina Iqbal and Sadiq Chadhar’s case took a new turn as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker filed a formal complaint against the actor’s sister, Ramsha Iqbal.

In a complaint filed at Bhawana Police Station in Chiniot, Chadhar alleged breach of trust and misappropriation of funds by Ramsha Iqbal.

According to the application submitted to the police, Ramsha Iqbal had planned to apply for an Australian visa and required a substantial bank statement to support her application. The complainant alleged that he had deposited and provided funds on a trust basis to help strengthen her financial profile for the visa process.

In his complaint, the MPA claimed that a total of Rs 80 million was provided to Ramsha Iqbal. He alleged that Rs39 million was transferred electronically from his United Bank Limited account to Ramsha Iqbal’s Bank Alfalah account, while an additional Rs41 million was handed over in cash on various occasions in the presence of witnesses.

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Police officials at Bhawana Police Station confirmed receipt of the complaint and stated that it has been placed on record for further legal proceedings.

According to the police, an investigation has been initiated in accordance with legal procedures, including scrutiny of the relevant bank accounts and financial records.

Authorities have emphasised that the allegations against Momina Iqbal’s sister are currently under investigation and that no determination of liability has yet been made by a court of law.