In the recent development in the Momina Iqbal case, Saqib Chadhar made shocking confessions.

In the statement submitted to the NCCIA, PML-N Saqib Chadhar and his wife, Samaira Khan, stated that he first met the actress in 2020.

He further claimed that he had travelled with her multiple times, including international and domestic trips. He further alleged that Iqbal and her family hid information regarding her previous marriage and the divorce. He further added that he refused to marry her due to her previous history. He ended his relationship with Momina in August 2025.

He further revealed that Momina’s sister, Rimsha Iqbal, blackmailed him and extorted $10000 Australian Dollars. He further stated that he also paid $13,000 Australian dollars for her university fees. Chadhar further added that he has also transferred Rs 8.3 million into Momina’s account on various occasions.

Saqib also revealed that numerous photos and videos are present on Momina’s mobile phone. He has also received threats from an unknown individual that their private videos will be released to the public. He also requested the authorities to restrain Momina and her sister from leaking their private photos and videos.

Momina Iqbal case: Investigators link Saqib Chadhar to objectionable video circulation

Chadhar also stated that Momina was well aware of my marriage, and she had been urging my wife to get a divorce. A Call Data Record (CDR) is also available to prove it. He also claimed that he received death threats from her fiancé (now husband), Hamza Habib. He further stated that a FIR has been registered in Chiniot Police Station against Habib.

In the end, he stated that there are multiple contradictions and misinterpretations in the complaint submitted to NCCIA and the police.