LAHORE: Investigators probing the harassment case filed by actress Momina Iqbal have reported new findings linked to MPA Saqib Chadhar, as forensic examination of mobile devices continues, ARY News reported.

According to preliminary investigation details, the accused allegedly wiped data from his mobile phone before submitting it to authorities. Investigators further claim that an objectionable video was circulated through the same device to Momina Iqbal.

The probe also suggests that the same material was shared with Momina Iqbal’s sister, Ramsha Iqbal, during the alleged incident.

Officials additionally stated that threats were allegedly sent to Momina Iqbal from the mobile phone of Saqib Chadhar’s wife, Samira. Her device, however, has not yet been handed over to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for forensic analysis.

The initial report further indicates that SIM usage in the case was traced back through IMEI verification linked to the mobile device of Saqib Chadhar.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and more evidence is being reviewed as part of the inquiry.

Also Read: Saqib Chadhar booked under PECA in Momina Iqbal harassment case

Earlier, Momina Iqbal had strongly rejected allegations made by Saqib Chadhar, terming them false and baseless, and said the family will approach court against what she described as fabricated claims.

She challenged Saqib Chadhar to prove his allegations of providing millions in cash and gifts, stating that no such transactions ever took place. She further alleged that her sister, Momina Iqbal, has been subjected to continuous harassment for the past three years.

She claimed that when her family raised their voice against the alleged harassment, they were threatened with serious consequences, including pressure tactics and warnings of a coordinated campaign against them if they pursued an FIR.

She also alleged that threats were made regarding the creation and circulation of fake AI-generated videos if they refused to back down or withdraw legal complaints. According to her, instead of receiving support, the family is now being questioned despite being the victims.

She said the situation has placed the entire family, including relatives, under severe mental stress, adding that they are being wrongly portrayed in the matter. Momina Iqbal’s sister also stated that legal action will be taken against those making false allegations, including legal counsel named in her remarks.