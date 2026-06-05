LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered a case against MPA Saqib Chadhar under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) over allegations of cyber harassment, blackmail and threats made against actress Momina Iqbal.

According to officials, the case was lodged with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The complaint names Saqib Chadhar, his wife Samira Siddiq and others, alleging cyber harassment, blackmail and criminal intimidation.

According to the complainant of Momina Iqbal, the alleged harassment began after she declined a marriage proposal upon learning that Saqib Khan was already married.

The case documents state that the accused allegedly sent threatening and inappropriate material to Momina Iqbal and her sister via WhatsApp, including explicit videos and death threats.

Investigators have taken digital evidence into custody, including mobile phones and a USB drive said to contain the alleged videos.

According to a technical report, Saqib Khan Chadhar delayed handing over his mobile phone to investigators for 13 days and allegedly deleted data before submitting the device for examination.

A forensic report reportedly confirmed that the two phone numbers allegedly used to issue threats were active on a handset under the MPA’s use. The accused have also been alleged to have unlawfully obtained the complainant’s personal call data records and used them in an attempt to defame and blackmail her.

The investigation has been assigned to SHO Najam Ashraf Bajwa, who will also examine the potential involvement of any additional suspects in the case.