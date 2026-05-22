Momina Iqbal case: DG NCCIA promises verdict within days

Director General of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Syed Khurram, assured that the case of Momina Iqbal will be completed within days.

In the recent update, Syed Khurram emphasised that in the current era, data privacy and security have remained the most challenging to deal with in the modern era, turning the case into high profiled case.

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He also confirmed that the Lahore branch of the agency is handling the case and both parties’ statements are recorded. He also assured that the investigation is on track and will be completed within one or two days.