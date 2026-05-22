Momina Iqbal case: Hina Pervaiz Butt vows justice

Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Pervaiz Butt, has assured that justice will be served in the Momina Iqbal case.

In a recent social media post, Hina Parvez Butt noted that the NCCIA (National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency) has initiated legal action on the complaint of actress Momina Iqbal. She also clarified that there is no truth to the allegations that the individuals associated with the Chief Minister of Punjab’s Office are attempting to suppress the matter.

She further noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stands firm by her mission statement that women and children are her red line, and this is not a mere slogan, as she has proven it repeatedly through her actions. The PML-N Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) assured that, Insha’Allah, justice will be served in the Momina Iqbal case as well.

Shocking facts have emerged in the high-profile case involving the alleged harassment of Momina Iqbal by Saqib Chadhar, a Member of the Provincial Assembly from the Muslim League (N).

Momina Iqbal Harassment case: Chadhar’s counsel opens new Pandora’s Box The actress appeared before the NCCIA alongside her lawyer. Following this, while speaking to the media, her lawyers uncovered the complete background and the real facts behind the entire controversy.

Speaking to the media, Momina Iqbal’s lawyers, Adnan Ehsan and Rimsha Iqbal, revealed that the actress and the PML-N MPA had been in a relationship in 2022 and 2023. The PML-N MPA desperately wanted to marry the actress at all costs and had even formally proposed to her.

The lawyers stated that it was later discovered that the said PML-N MPA was already married. Despite being already married, he wanted a third marriage with actress Momina Iqbal. They further shared that upon learning about the MPA’s previous marriages, actress Momina Iqbal immediately broke her engagement with him on moral grounds.

Explaining the root cause of the case, the lawyers said that the entire matter escalated when actress Momina Iqbal’s marriage was settled elsewhere. As soon as Iqbal’s marriage was fixed with someone else, the latter lost his temper and began allegedly harassing the actress.

The lawyers added that by abusing his political influence, he also registered a lawsuit against Momina Iqbal’s fiancé.

The lawyers made it unequivocally clear that despite all the threats and cheap tactics by the PML-N MPA, actress Momina Iqbal’s wedding will take place with great pomp and show at its scheduled time on June 1st.

The actress’s lawyers informed the media that all solid documentary and digital evidence regarding the harassment, threats, and blackmail has been presented before the NCCIA officials. The stance of the investigating authorities has been highly positive, and there is a strong hope that the actress will get complete justice.

The lawyers and actress Momina Iqbal expressed special gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for taking immediate and personal notice of this sensitive matter and for directing prompt action to ensure the protection of a female artist.