Momina Iqbal flaunts her henna with Hamza Habib

Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal unveils insights from her intimate “Mehndi” function. She flaunts her fresh henna while she poses for pictures with her husband.

In her latest Instagram post, Momina Iqbal posted a carousel of images from her mehndi event. The bride can be seen flaunting her fresh mehndi along with her husband, Hamza Habib.

Momina Iqbal’s stunning ‘Dua-e-Khair’ pictures go viral

In the event she wore a golden gharara, while the groom wore a black sherwani with golden work on the surrounding area of the collar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momina Iqbal (@momina.iqbal)

Earlier, Momina posted images from her “Dua e Khair” event. The album featured the intimate photoshoot of the couple. The couple carried out a similar colour theme; the bride wore a golden and tea-pink gharara adorned with delicate golden work.