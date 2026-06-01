Momina Iqbal’s stunning 'Dua-e-Khair' pictures go viral
- By Sarah Brohi -
- Jun 01, 2026
AAResize
Momina Iqbal reveals insights from her “Dua e Khair” event. Her recent photoshoot went viral on social media.
In her recent Instagram post, Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal posted images from her “Dua e Khair” event. The album featured the intimate photoshoot of the couple. The couple carried out a similar colour theme; the bride wore a golden and tea-pink gharara adorned with delicate golden work. On the other hand, Hamza wore a light tea-pink kurta shalwar paired with a waistcoat.
Earlier, Hamza Habib announced that the couple had tied the knot two days ago. He further mentioned that, thankfully, he is not just Momina’s future fiancé but truly her husband.
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