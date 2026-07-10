Hamza Habib shared a cute thank-you post for his wife through his official Instagram account.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he noted, “MY WIFE ❤️ THANK YOU SOO MUCH FOR MAKING MY SPECIAL DAY MORE SPECIAL 💕 You never get fail to make me fall in love with you every day”.

The post was later reposted by Momina on her official Instagram handle, where she added text to the reposted story, “I love you”.

Read More: Momina Iqbal Case: Court extends Saqib Chadhar’s interim bail

Momina Iqbal and Hamza Habib tied the knot in May 2026. Their wedding festivities went viral across social media platforms like facebook, Instagram. The events include Dua-e-Khair, Mayoun, Mehndi, and Baraat ceremonies.

Currently, Momina Iqbal is pursuing legal action against PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar and his wife for alleged online harassment, cyberbullying, and death threats.

Momina Iqbal is a prominent Pakistani television actress and model. She began her career in the fashion industry before transitioning to television acting, making her acting debut in 2018 as the lead character.