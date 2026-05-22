LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly Saqib Chadhar has accused actress Momina Iqbal of “playing the women card,” claiming there has been no contact between them for the past eight months, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Saqib Chadhar stated that he possesses complete records in support of his claims, alleging that the matter is being misrepresented.

He further said that the actress’s fiancé, after viewing a video, issued threats against him, adding that he has already submitted an application at a police station regarding the alleged threats.

The PML-N lawmaker also claimed that he has recently learned that Momina Iqbal is planning to get married. He added that her mother had contacted him and apologised, while challenging the actress to present evidence of any alleged calls or communication.

Also Read: Momina Iqbal case: DG NCCIA promises verdict within days

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had earlier termed the dispute between Saqib Chadhar and Momina Iqbal a “personal matter,” saying it should be resolved strictly on merit and in accordance with the law.

She had warned that those involved in harassing, blackmailing, or intimidating a woman would not be spared, emphasising that no one is above the law, regardless of position or political affiliation.

The Chief Minister further stated that state institutions would operate independently and impartially under the Constitution, adding that any attempt to exert pressure or threaten to release private material would face strict action.

She also issued a stern warning to all involved parties, saying the use of political influence would not be tolerated under any circumstances.