Momina Iqbal pens heartfelt birthday tribute to her 'GuGu'

Momina Iqbal celebrated her husband, Hamza Habib’s birthday with a romantic tribute. She posted an album on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Momina Iqbal posted a carousel of images featuring their adorable pictures, giving a glimpse of newly wed couple’s loved-up life. She also added a detailed caption, full of gratitude and love for her husband, Hamza Habib.

In the caption, she mentioned, “Happy Birthday, GuGu! ❤️🎉”. She continued, “My prayer is that you always stay happy, smiling, and just the way you are. With every passing day, I have felt your love more deeply”. She further mentioned, “You are my strength, my peace, and my everything. May Allah always keep you safe, healthy, and happy. Ameen. I pray that every coming day and every new year of your life is far better than the last for both of us.” She continued, “I thank Allah every day for all the beautiful moments we have shared. After Allah, I am grateful to our families for always being there for us.”

In the caption, she also thanked her in-laws and her sister Rimsha Iqbal: “I have always considered myself blessed to have such an amazing family, such a wonderful sister (meri beti) @rim_iqbal, and then Allah blessed me with you. I don’t even know how to thank Allah enough for giving me such loving in-laws. They have given me so much love, accepted me with open hearts, and gifted me the most caring and wonderful husband. Every single day, they have been our strength and our support. I truly want to thank each one of them”.

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To honor her husband, she noted, “And GuGu, thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming into my life and filling it with beautiful colors. You are the light of my life. May Allah always protect you, bless you with endless happiness, and keep you safe. Ameen.”

In the end, she noted, “No matter how much I write, it will never be enough to express my gratitude to my husband and to everyone who has loved us, supported us, and stood by us through everything. Thank you, everyone. May Allah shower His endless mercy and blessings upon all of you.”