Momina Iqbal’s sister and lawyer Rimsha Iqbal posted a heartfelt post for her brother-in-law, Hamza Habib.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rimsha posted a story wishing Hamza a birthday tribute. She also added to her text on the post, “Happiest birthday to the one who should be celebrated the most. “Man of the show” @humza.mh.

She continued, “Ap ko tou meihmesha kehti thi ap hero hain heroo. Kyu k ap tou baba jese hain or is se bara compliment duniya mel kol nahi ho skta or isi liye ap mery dil k bohat kareeb hain. Pta ni decide nal kr paati k ap bhal hain, best friend hain, baba ki jagah pe hain, ya meri behan k liye sabit hony waly sab se achy insan hain”.

She also noted, “Ap heera hain. Mei ap k liye duniya k sabse achi cheezain chahti hun. You deserve the world. Or aisyhi khush rahen, crazyrahenjese ap hain”. In the end, she noted, “You have set an example of how men should be. I am so, so proud of you, Habib”. Habib reposted her story on his account and noted “Meri Beti”.

Read More: Momina Iqbal, Hamza Habib exchange adorable birthday wishes on social media

Momina Iqbal and Hamza Habib tied the knot in May 2026. Their wedding festivities went viral across social media platforms like facebook, Instagram. The events include Dua-e-Khair, Mayoun, Mehndi, and Baraat ceremonies.

Currently, Momina Iqbal is pursuing legal action against PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar and his wife for alleged online harassment, cyberbullying, and death threats.

Momina Iqbal is a prominent Pakistani television actress and model. She began her career in the fashion industry before transitioning to television acting, making her acting debut in 2018 as the lead character.