Momina Iqbal seeks THIS quality in future life partner

In a recent chat show outing on a private news channel, actor Momina Iqbal opened up on her marriage plans and outlined the qualities she wants in her potential husband, underscoring that the person must be a good human being.

She said, “Foremost, he must be a good human being and helpful to everyone around him, his family and even strangers.”

“He should not be thoughtful only about himself or his wife. Because marriage is not just about two people but rather two families, hence the person must be capable of maintaining a good and peaceful bond among those people,” Iqbal explained.

The actor hinted that she has not found her ideal man as yet.

At another point in the show, the ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ actor shared that she has never received any professional training for acting, but tries to learn every day from her seniors, when she works with them on any project.

Iqbal also said that Saba Qamar is one of her most favourite actors and she tries to replicate her gestures in her own performance.

On the work front, Iqbal last received acclaim for her performance as Falak in the drama serial ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’, co-starring Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed.

