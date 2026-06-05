LAHORE: The sister of actress Momina Iqbal has strongly rejected allegations made by Saqib Chadhar, terming them false and baseless, and said the family will approach court against what she described as fabricated claims, ARY News reported.

She challenged Saqib Chadhar to prove his allegations of providing millions in cash and gifts, stating that no such transactions ever took place. She further alleged that her sister, Momina Iqbal, has been subjected to continuous harassment for the past three years.

She claimed that when her family raised their voice against the alleged harassment, they were threatened with serious consequences, including pressure tactics and warnings of a coordinated campaign against them if they pursued an FIR.

She also alleged that threats were made regarding the creation and circulation of fake AI-generated videos if they refused to back down or withdraw legal complaints. According to her, instead of receiving support, the family is now being questioned despite being the victims.

She said the situation has placed the entire family, including relatives, under severe mental stress, adding that they are being wrongly portrayed in the matter. Momina Iqbal’s sister also stated that legal action will be taken against those making false allegations, including legal counsel named in her remarks.

Also Read: Saqib Chadhar booked under PECA in Momina Iqbal harassment case

The interim bail of PML-N MPA Saqib Khan has been extended until June 24 in connection with the harassment case involving actress Momina Iqbal.

The hearing was conducted before Additional Sessions Judge Irfan Ahmed Sheikh, while Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq appeared on behalf of the accused during the proceedings.

Saqib Khan Chadhar has been booked under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in the case related to alleged harassment of Momina Iqbal.