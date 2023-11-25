Momina Iqbal celebrates birthday in a star-studded bash; pictures, videos go viral

Actor Momina Iqbal celebrated her 28th birthday in a star-studded bash and pictures and videos from the celebrations are all over the internet.

Momina Iqbal, who celebrates her birthday on November 23 every year, turned a year older on Thursday. Sharing a four-picture gallery of the intimate midnight celebration, with her pink-coloured theme cake, on Instagram, she wrote, “Happy birthday to me! The life Allah has given me is incredibly precious, and I will forever be grateful for it.♥️”

Later, the birthday girl hosted a grand, floral and flamingo-themed birthday bash for her family and friends. “My People♥️” read the caption of Iqbal’s birthday dinner video, with Bollywood track ‘Love You Zindagi’ in the background.

The clip featured several of her co-stars, including ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ actors Mashal Khan, Salman Saeed, Humayun Ashraf, actor-host Nida Yasir, Imran Ashraf, Omer Shahzad, Adeel Chaudhry, in addition to veterans Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Munazzah Arif, Sadaf Aashan, Sajida Syed and director Nadeem Baig among others.

For her special day, the fashionista looked every bit gorgeous in a pair of solid, black high-waisted trousers and a white top, featuring statement sleeves. She styled the chic look simply with black heels, pearl earrings and a huge bow in her hair, to compliment the birthday glam.

The viral posts received love and tons of wishes from her millions of followers including the showbiz fraternity on Gram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Iqbal last received acclaim for her performance as Falak in the recently-ended drama serial ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’.

