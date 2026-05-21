Momina Iqbal submits harassment evidence to NCCIA

Momina Iqbal appeared before the NCCIA (National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency) along with her lawyer today.

According to the NCCIA reports, Momina Iqbal submitted evidence and related details regarding the harassment by PML-N MPA, Saqib Chadhar, the investigation officer.

Momina Iqbal harassment case: CM Maryam Nawaz takes immediate action

The investigation team is currently inquiring with Momina Iqbal regarding the evidence. She entered the NCCIA office through the back exit to avoid interaction with the media.

Meanwhile, the accused PML-N MPA, Saqib Chadhar, failed to comply with his scheduled 1:00 pm summons.