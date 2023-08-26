‘I went blank AND…’: Momina Iqbal recalls her first shoot experience

Showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal recalled her first experience of facing the camera when she went blank during the shoot of her debut drama project.

In her recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Momina Iqbal remembered her first day of shooting a drama serial when she was working with veteran actor Nadia Afgan in the director’s chair.

“I couldn’t even speak a single line [at that time],” she shared.

The actor revealed that she was all excited for her first take and had a full face of makeup when it wasn’t even needed, but as soon as there was a camera in front, she went all blank and couldn’t utter a single word.

“My face was all red and I could not say a single of my lines. So she [the director] told me, ‘Go and wash your face,’ and I was like, ‘I have makeup on.’ But then I went and washed my face with cold water and relaxed a bit,” she recalled the moment.

Iqbal divulged that she was still unable to complete the scene after, but it was somehow managed by Afgan. “In fact the child stars on the project, I was in awe of them. Although they were also facing the camera for the first time, they were so good at their job, I was amazed,” she added.

On the work front, Momina Iqbal is currently winning acclaim for her performance as Falak in ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ – the tale of jealousy and envy co-starring Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed.

Syed Faisal Bukhari’s directorial, written by Tahir Nazeer, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on ARY Digital.

