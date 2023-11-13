Momina Iqbal turns heads with new pictures, reel

Actor Momina Iqbal turned heads with her chic, western look in the latest set of pictures and reel, going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Momina Iqbal treated her millions of followers with some gorgeous pictures and a new reel, flaunting a contemporary yet modest look, probably from one of her upcoming projects.

The four-picture gallery, captioned with, “If you move with good intentions the universe will always take care of you,” and a hand heart emoji, sees Iqbal in a solid-brown minimalist dress, from a local fashion house, paired with black shoes.

She skipped on the accessories except for a couple of rings and wore subtle glam makeup and curls in her hair to compliment the simplistic fit.

Earlier, the ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ actor also posted a montage reel of herself from the same look, while the Bollywood song ‘Ilahi’ from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ played in the background.

Thousands of her fans on Gram watched the reel and showered their love on the now-viral posts with likes and comments.

With thousands of followers on her Instagram handle, Momina Iqbal frequently turns to the platform to share updates about her personal as well as professional life on the feed and stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she last received acclaim for her performance as Falak in the recently-ended drama serial ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’.

