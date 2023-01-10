Disgruntled PTI MPA Momina Waheed warns of more defections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Momina Waheed said on Tuesday that seven to eight MPs are not happy with the party’s top leadership while claiming that at least 20 PTI MPAs will not vote in favour of CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

In the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’ Momina said, “I do not have any direct or indirect contact with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders.” Moreover, she claimed that 20 to 25 PTI MPAs will not support CM Punjab in the trust vote.

“Whenever PTI Chairman Imran Khan asks to resign as MPA, I will tender my resignation,” MPA Waheed stated.

While denying the horse-trading allegations, the MPA slammed PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry for levelling baseless allegations.

She added that she was expecting a positive change in Punjab after electing Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister but the former CM Usman Buzdar was quite better than the current one.

When questioned about a suitable personality for the CM’s slot, MPA Momina Waheed replied that she does not have any favourites between Pervaiz Elahi and Hamza Shehbaz but she would not vote for any candidate of both political parties.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry accused Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of ‘horse-trading’ ahead of the Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the former federal minister said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) offered Rs1.20 billion to five MPAs to switch loyalties ahead of Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence.

Fawad Chaudhry claimed rumours are circulating that PTI MPA Momina Waheed has received Rs50 million to vote against Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi.

