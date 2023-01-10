Punjab Assembly session adjourned amid ruckus

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Sibtain Khan adjourned the assembly session till 3pm tomorrow (Wednesday) following ruckus by Opposition members, who challenged Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi to seek vote of confidence, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Punjab Assembly session – which began after a three-hour delay – witnessed uproar for a second consecutive day with the Opposition lawmakers chanting slogans against CM Pervaiz Elahi.

PA Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session which was also attended by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar.

During the session, the opposition lawmakers tore up copies of the agenda and chanted slogans against the chief minister, calling him a “dakoo” (robber).

Speaking on the floor of the assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sardar Shahabuddin lambasted the opposition and sought answers regarding the corruption of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz.

Meanwhile, PML-N lawmaker Rana Mashhood challenged Pervaiz Elahi to prove he had the requisite numbers for securing a vote of confidence. “Taking the vote of confidence is your constitutional responsibility,” he said.

Amid the ruckus, the PA session was later adjourned till 3pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

PTI accuses PDM of ‘horse-trading’ in Punjab

Earlier in the day, Fawad Chaudhry accused Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of ‘horse-trading’ ahead of the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the former federal minister said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) offered Rs1.20 billion to five MPAs to switch loyalties ahead of the Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence.

Fawad Chaudhry claimed rumours are circulating that PTI MPA Momina Waheed has received Rs50 million to vote against Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi.

LHC restores Punjab CM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has restored Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the governor’s denotification order after getting assurance from Pervaiz Elahi to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Read more: Speaker Sibtain Khan says ‘Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved till Jan 11’

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had denotified the chief minister for not seeking the vote of confidence which was challenged by Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC). A five-member bench of the high court heard the petition today.

Comments