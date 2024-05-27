Mona Khan: Pakistani journalist banned from entering Greece

ISLAMABAD: The Greek government has imposed a 5-year ban on Pakistani journalist Mona Khan’s entry into Greece, ARY News reported citing diplomatic sources.

According to sources, Mona Khan has been directed to leave Greece within 20 days and her name has been added to the Schengen Information System.

If Khan attempts to enter any other Schengen country, she will be banned from entering all Schengen countries, however, she can travel to any other non-Schengen country from Pakistan, sources added.

Sources said that Mona Khan’s name was added to the National Security list just 24 hours before her arrest however the authorities have not disclosed the reasons for adding Mona Khan’s name to the list.

Furthermore, a social media campaign has also been launched in Greece against the Pakistani journalist, where she is being targeted for her identity, achievements, and arrest, diplomatic sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mona Khan was detained in Greece for waving the Pakistani flag during a hiking trip.

Mona Khan, an anchorperson for a state-run TV channel, was on a trip to Greece with her son when she was arrested by police for displaying the Pakistani flag.

Later, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the journalist’s release stating “The Pakistani Embassy hired a lawyer and ensured consular access to Mona Khan. Embassy officials visited her in jail to provide support and facilitate her release.”