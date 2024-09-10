SC rejects review plea in Monal restaurant case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday upheld the decision of Monal restaurant’s closure by rejecting a set of petitions seeking to revisit the June 11, 2024 order in which the top court declared all leases and allotments inside the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, a three-judge bench comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan had taken up a set of petitions moved by the Monal Group of Companies, the Capital View Point Restaurant (La Montana), Sunshine Heights (Pvt) Ltd, and by Brig retired Falak Naz Bangash of the defence ministry.

The decision reserved on September 6 was pronounced by the Supreme Court today. The apex court upheld its decision of closure of Monal restaurant, Sunshine Heights and La Montana restaurant

The Supreme Court through its March 21 judgement had ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to file a list of leases in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP). Later, the Supreme Court office issued notices to the petitioners on April 22, 2024, and then passed an order on June 11, in which the court declared all such allotments contrary to the provisions of the Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance 1979.

Read more: Monal Restaurant to shutdown on September 11

On August 15, Supreme Court (SC) issued a contempt of court notice to Malik Luqman Ali Afzal, the owner of the Monal Restaurant, located at Margalla Hills.

Hearing a case related to commercial activities at Margalla Hills National Park, CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked, that the owner of restaurant assured the court about the closure of the hotel, but now he is doing ‘propaganda’ against justice on TV.

Why he did not appear before court today, the CJP asked. Ali Afzal should give jobs to the staff of restaurant to his other eateries, the top judge remarked.