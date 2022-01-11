Monal Restaurant sealed on court orders

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday sealed Monal Restaurant after IHC ordered Commissioner Islamabad to seal the restaurant, which is built at Margalla Hills National Park area, ARY News reported.

The assistant commissioner Islamabad sealed the restaurant on court orders and asked the hotel owner to vacate the land.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered Commissioner Islamabad to seal the Monal Restaurant, which is built at Margalla Hills National Park area.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued orders for sealing the iconic restaurant while hearing a case of encroachment in Margall Hills National Park.

The chief justice earlier questioned the status of the Monal, “How it was built, it should not have been constructed,” the top judge remarked. Read More: IHC ORDERS SEALING MONAL RESTAURANT, BUILT AT MARGALLA HILLS “It should be sealed if the lease of Monal has lapsed,” the chief justice said. The court ordered chief commissioner Islamabad to seal the restaurant today. “No one is above the law. I know how the court orders be enforced,” he said. It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration had earlier also sealed Monal restaurant premises along with six other eateries at Margalla Hills National Park.

