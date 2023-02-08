‘Money Heist: Berlin’ coming this December

The fans of the popular show Money Heist will be pleased to know that a new spin-off series ‘Money Heist: Berlin’ is coming to Netflix real soon.

The streaming giant announced on Tuesday that Money Heist: Berlin will be available to stream in December 2023. Netflix shared the exciting news by uploading a teaser of the show featuring the titular character Berlin, played by the immensely talented Pedro Alonso, carefully looking at a little blueprint paper model of Vienot, a French auction house, and then takes the timeless ruby in his hand.

Berlin is the terminally ill mastermind behind robberies in Money Heist, who is also the older brother of The Professor, essayed by Alvaro Morte. The happenings in the new show might take place before the events of La Casa De Papel, aka Money Heist. It will probably touch upon the evolution of Berlin’s character and his early relationship with his brother.

Let the countdown to December 2023 begin!

Comments