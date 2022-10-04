Teaser for ‘Money Heist’ Berlin spin-off is finally here!

The streaming giant Netflix is now teasing a new series ‘Berlin’ – a spin-off of the crime series ‘Money Heist’.

Among the many editions of the Spanish crime series which followed the unprecedented success of the very first ‘La Casa De Papel’ or ‘Money Heist’, one is the upcoming new series ‘Berlin’ – a spinoff to the original series.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Netflix has unveiled the new team for the next heist in the prequel series which will be centred around Berlin – one of the characters of ‘Money Heist’. The latest teaser introduces the group of six featuring new members Keila, Cameron, Roi, Damián, and Bruce, assembled by the second-in-command and elder brother of Professor, Berlin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel)

The introductory shots of the character gave a fair view of the varied personalities of this crew, and an idea of their future roles in the upcoming series.

Additionally, the punchline caption of the teaser video, “Mixing love and heists isn’t always a bad idea,” might be a hint at the possible romance that the viewers can expect between Berlin and new entrants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel)

Since the events in the upcoming series are set before what was shown in the global hit, fans can expect the return of the Professor later sometime in the series, which might preview the relationship between the brothers which led to the actions in the original series.

Cast

Spanish actor Pedro Alonso who essayed Andrés de Fonollosa aka Berlin in ‘Money Heist’, will reprise his character in the new series. Alongside him will be seen Michelle Jenner as Keila, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña Fernández as Roi and Joel Sánchez as Bruce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel)

Crew

Lobato and Pina have co-written the eight episodic first season of ‘Berlin’ with David Oliva and David Berrocal, while Albert Pintó, Barrocal and Geoffrey Cowper have been roped in to helm the direction.

The show will premiere in 2023.

Also read: Action-packed trailer of ‘Money Heist: Korea: Joint Economic Area’ released

Comments