Action-packed trailer of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area released

The trailer of the upcoming crime thriller Netflix web show Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area was released and it is going viral.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is a Korean remake of the successful Spanish crime drama La Casa de Papel will be available for streaming on the portal on June 24, 2022.

“Four trillion won in unified currency. A heist without limits in a country without borders. One crime can change the world. Witness the crime of the century unfold,” the YouTube caption read.

The cast includes Park Hae-soo – who rose to fame due to his performance in the critically acclaimed web show Squid Game – playing the role of Berlin whereas Jun Jong-seo and Lee Hyun-woo will be seen as Tokyo and Rio respectively.

Read More: Squid Game actor speaks on playing Berlin in Korean Money Heist

The father-son role of Moscow and Denver will be played by Lee Won-jong and Kim Ji-hun respectively.

Jang Yoon-ju will portray the role of Tokyo’s best friend and the ever-energetic Nairobi. The role of cousins Helsinki and Oslo went to Kim Ji-hoon and Lee Kyu-ho respectively.

The suspense show is a creation of Kim Hong-sun, Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae and Choe Sung-jun.

Comments