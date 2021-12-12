Squid Game actor speaks on playing Berlin in Korean Money Heist

Park Hae-soo, known for his work in Netflix show Squid Game, said that he is honoured to play the role of Berlin in the Korean remake of Money Heist.

Park Hae-soo, who played the role of Jo Sang-woo, said that he was given the signature Dali Mask by Pedro Alonso, the actor who played the role of Berlin in the Spanish crime-thriller show.

“In the Korean version…we also have a special mask,” he said. “When we show it, early next year, I’ll give one to Pedro.”

He added: “It is an honour for me to participate in such a wonderful series and above all to make Berlin an amazing character.”

The Squid Game star went on to say that he was sure that the case of the Korean version of Money Heist feel the same way as he is.

Read More: ‘Money Heist’ getting a South Korean remake

“As an actor and as a fan of the series, I want to thank the cast and crew of Money Heist for the great series they have created. We are looking forward to sharing the Korean version on Money Heist in 2022,” Park Hae-soo said.

The actor mentioned that the show has been loved by the fans for the past five years and hoped that the Korean version gets the same response as well.

