Money Heist: Thanks for all the great memories!

Money Heist came to a curtain call following the end of Part 5 Volume 2. The Netflix crime-thriller show, titled La Casa de Papel in Spanish, kept us hooked through all these years and will be discussed for many more years to come.

What may seem as a simple cat and mouse heist show, turned out to be a global phenomenon.

The Spanish crime-thriller show had us emotional and happy at times whether it comes to death of beloved characters or triumphant scenarios.

It shows that hard work really pays off at the end. The cast, directors, producers and the Netflix team themselves should be thanked for giving us an enthralling experience of a lifetime.

Money Heist came with beautiful characters and their respective attitude towards situation made them more charming and interesting.

Whether it be the Professor’s brilliant and clever ways to deal with situation alongside Berlin’s intimidating nature or Tokyo’s impulsiveness and Nairobi’s optimism and energetic traits it made the audience root for them. The character arcs kept developing and made viewers argue as to which one of them was the best.

The morality and comes from both the protagonist and the antagonist as well given the fact that everything is black and white in this world. Both sides had something to say in their own way.

La Casa de Papel is a stark reminder of telling that not everyone is perfect but they can be an inspiration for everyone. It tells us everything can go well provided if we include people from all mindset and get the job done by staying on the same page.

The Netflix web shows reflects optimism, love and ambitions along with self-determination thus it teaches us that nothing is impossible in this world if you keep following your dreams no matter how high the stakes are.

The drama also conveys the message that nobody is perfect but loyalty means everything. Stay true to your friends and what we believe in. The world is a funny place where everything is distorted. If you become a symbol of hope then our path will be followed as the individual becomes an icon or should we say a legend for the people.

Adios!!! You will be missed surely and thankful for giving us memorable moments, emotional and joyful memories and the message it conveyed us. Thank you and Bella Ciao!!!

