Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 ending explained

Netflix’s action crime-thriller show Money Heist, titled La Casa de Papel in Spanish, came to a curtain call after Part 5 Volume 2 on December 3 and its ending was quite ambiguous.

(SPOILER ALERT)

Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), despite dying in the final episode of part one, continues to narrate the events that were taking place in the Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2. There is no confirmed theory as to how the narration was being done.

The main question was what happened to the gold afterward?

The Professor turns up at the Bank of Spain after his gang of robbers gets apprehended. He consistently reminds Colonel Tomayo (Fernando Cayo) of the repercussions he would face if the world knows that the gold has been stolen.

The truth comes out in the open and Spain gets on the brink of a severe economic crisis. The colonel finds himself in a tricky position and has no other option to play by the Professor’s game.

At first, he is given brass biscuits that are gold in colour. This is done for face-saving for two reasons.

Colonel Tomayo becomes the hero by lying that all the gang members are killed and the gold was saved.

To announce that the country’s economic situation is back under control.

As far as the gang was concerned, they were all alive and went scot-free with new identities and have a new life ahead of them.

Moreover, the Professor makes a new friend i.e. Alicia Sierra. They make a friendship when hiding to evade arrest. She tells him that the gold is in Portugal.

The cast include Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Najwa Nimri play leading roles in the thriller show.

The supporting cast includes Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Alba Flores, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo De la Serna, Fernando Cayo, José Manuel Poga and Belén Cuesta.

