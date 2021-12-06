Money Heist’s Tokyo, Ursula Corbero, cried while filming final scenes

Ursula Corbero, who played the role of protagonist Seline Oliviera aka Tokyo in the superhit Netflix web show Money Heist, admitted she could not stop crying during the shooting of the last scenes.

She made the statement during an interview with a foreign news agency.

Ursula Corbero said that the Spanish crime-thriller show changed her life.

“I remember I couldn’t stop crying while filming every scene. There was a pain in my stomach,” she said. “Because a lot of crazy things happened to me with this show.

“My life changed, and I feel grateful and proud. … I will miss Tokyo so much, but at the same time, I think she’ll be a part of me forever.”

The 32-year-old stated that she was taken aback when given the role and described her character as intense.

“I also love comedy. When they gave me the role of Tokyo, it was a big surprise to me, because I thought, Oh, they’ll never trust me to do these kinds of characters and now, it’s just the opposite. … I miss comedy … and then you’re not suffering and crying. I love Tokyo, but she’s intense,” she said.

Tokyo was the first character that was introduced in the show and was its narrator as well. She was there till the last episode.

The character died in the final episode of Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1.

