Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 ends; leaves fans emotional

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 came to a curtain call and it marked the end of the beloved Netflix crime thriller web show.

The fans became emotional as the Professor’s gang bid “Bella Ciao” to the show, titled La Casa de Papel in Spanish and its fans after five long years.

The fans took to the social media platform Twitter to express their love for the show by posting heartwarming tweets. It was top trending on the micro-blogging application as well.

Here are some of them.

“Something ends today, But now is the first day of your next life. You’ve gotta live a lot of lives, my love.” -Tokyo#LCDP5 #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/Wq7n2fCulW — D R Y L ☢️ (@imdarylpadilla) December 3, 2021

Money Heist S5’s ending has to be one of the best endings of a tv show to ever exist. “The dream never ends.” #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/5xxLjLWnq2 — addyʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@nayhoefornayeon) December 3, 2021

“No solo es el oro, son las noches que pasamos planeando juntos.” #LCDP5 “It’s not just about the gold, it’s about the nights we’ve spent planning everything together.” #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/70sp5S5fMe — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) December 4, 2021

Money Heist is currently available for streaming worldwide on Netflix.

The show is focused around a gang of robbers, who have nothing to lose in their lives, teaming up for carrying heists in order to expose and overthrow the system.

The web show’s first part began streaming on May 2 in 2017 while the second volume of part five got aired on December 3, 2021.

The cast include Alvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituno, Alba Flores, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Peric, Belen Cuesta, Paco Yous, Luka Peros, Hovik Keuchkeria, Roberto Garcia Ruiz and Najwa Nimri.

