‘Until death unites us’: New Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 video goes viral

Netflix dropped another video regarding Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 on their YouTube channel after which it went viral.

The clip is titled The Resistance Is Coming and it got millions of views.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The viral video sees the man repairing a broken Dali mask through the Kintsugi technique. It is a Japanese art form of repairing broken objects with gold to make them stronger than before.

Tokyo, in the voiceover, says that gold has united them and they will never be separated from each other, adding that Professor’s gang will come back even stronger after what they all have been through.

Read More: Professor hints at power-packed finale of Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2

Tokyo urges the remaining members of the Professor’s gang such as the leader himself along with her boyfriend Rio, Helsinki, Denver, Lisbon, Palermo and Bogota to take the fight to the system no matter how much the odds are stacked against them.

The end is here. #MoneyHeist finale first trailer out now. pic.twitter.com/WgptQumYyB — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) November 3, 2021

She asks them to remember the sacrifices of their slain partners that being Belin, Oslo, Nairobi and Moscow while carrying their mission forward.

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2, aka La Casa de Papel Parte 5 Vol.2, will mark the end of the Spanish crime-thriller web show that has become a global television phenomenon over the years.

It will stream on Netflix from December 3.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!