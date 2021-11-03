Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 trailer released

Netflix dropped the official trailer of the Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 on its social media profiles on Wednesday.

“The world’s greatest heist comes to an end. Last season of Money Heist launching December 3rd, only on Netflix,” the Twitter post read.

The world’s greatest heist comes to an end on December 3 Brace yourself for the final season of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist pic.twitter.com/Kq68OKKk5d — Netflix (@netflix) November 3, 2021

The trailer sees the Professor making its way into the Bank of Spain with security forces set to shoot him while being cheered by the people.

The crew, on the other hand, is dealing with the trouble caused by the Spanish military inside the mint. They plan to go out swinging and put on a heroic resistance.

Alicia Sierra is seen confronting the Professor as well.

They are also reeling from the death of a loved one while Lisbon is on her knee and it ends with Denver screaming.

Here is what social media thinks of the trailer.

Wowwwwwwww Best Scene Professor #LCDP5 Can’t Wait Dec 3 pic.twitter.com/UwrIvTezxr — Akeep (@akeep22) November 3, 2021

the way I’m emotionally attached with this show, it’s not only the end of the show it’ll be the end of me too!😭✋🏻

The way you giving heart attacks on a serious note it’s unbearable! I hate you 2021 for giving me so much painful experiences!!!😭😭😭 — Akira⁷ 🎃👻 (@Tinybunnycoo) November 3, 2021

Earlier, an exclusive clip of the second volume showed the characters bickering with each other about the mission while they all have trust issues about each other.

Money Heist stars Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño, Najwa Nimri, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Perić and Hovik Keuchkerian among others.

