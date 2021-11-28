Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2: New viral picture leaves fans wondering

A new picture has gone viral on social media that has given birth to new theories regarding the ending of Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2.
Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2, aka La Casa de Papel Parte 5 Vol.2, will mark the end of the Spanish crime-thriller web show that has become a global television phenomenon over the years.
The viral picture sees a character wearing the Professor’s gang’s red costume with their hands in handcuffs.
¿Será esto parte del plan? ⛓️
Is this part of the plan? ⛓️ #LCDP5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/lbgY8mK1uJ
— La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) November 23, 2021
Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 will be available for streaming from December 3.
Earlier, the titles of the final five episodes were revealed.
They are Válvulas de Escape / Exhaust Valves, Ciencia Ilusionada / Illusioned Science, La teoría de La elegancia / The Elegance Theory, Lo Que Se Habla En La Cama / What Is Talked About in Bed and Una Tradición Familiar / A Family Tradition respectively.
The images accompanying the episode titles have some indications about the upcoming episodes. Some online theories are being circulated online about the final batch of Money Heist’s episodes.
- Episode 6 – The picture has Rio holding an RPG and a rather concerned “last-ditch” facial expression. Exhaust Valves could suggest the gang is moving to the “Rome plan”.
- Episode 7 – Has Berlin and Palermo front and centre suggesting this could be more of a flashback-centred episode.
- Episode 8 – Has the team partying in the room where they’re melting the gold. Could this be them celebrating or a last hoorah before the police invade the bank?
- Episode 9 – Has a flashback picture of the Professor. The title suggests this is going to be an episode heavily focused on the Professor and Lisbon.
- Episode 10 – The end of the road. In the picture, we see Rio nervously talking to the chief negotiator.