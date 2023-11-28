Good news for ‘Money Heist’ fans

There was good news for the fans of the critically acclaimed Netflix hit show ‘La Casa de Papel‘, titled ‘Money Heist‘ in English, as two of its most beloved characters are returning in the ‘Berlin‘ spinoff.

According to a report, Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño) will be part of the ‘Berlin‘ spinoff. The characters were shown in the official trailer.

It is pertinent to mention Alicia Sierra and Raquel Murillo were widely acclaimed by the fans. They shared similar characteristics as both were police officers but ended bup joining the gang of the protagonist The Professor (Álvaro Morte).

Raquel Murillo was introduced in the first season as the Chief Negotiator during the Royal Mint heist. Alicia Sierra came as her replacement in the third season.

The ‘La Casa de Papel‘ spinoff will focus on Andrés de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso), aka Berlin, and his gang looking to pull off one of the most ambitious robberies ever. They plan on stealing a jackpot of jewels worth $44 million in France.

Unlike the six season show, the fans will get to see a more ruthless version of him. It will stream on December 29, 2023 on Netflix.

