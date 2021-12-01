Money Heist trailer goes viral on social media

The series trailer of the Spanish crime-thriller web show Money Heist by Netflix has gone viral on social media ahead of Part 5 Volume 2.

“What started as a heist became a global phenomenon,” the caption read. “Stream all episodes of Money Heist, only on Netflix.”

The video got millions of likes on the movie and web show streaming portal’s YouTube channel.

The series trailer of Money Heist, translated into La Casa de Papel in Spanish, pays tribute to the show. It shows the most thrilling and memorable moments in the previous and the upcoming concluding part.

It also comes with the voiceovers of protagonists Tokyo and the Professor.

Earlier, a clip is titled The Resistance Is Coming and it got millions of views as well.

The viral video sees the man repairing a broken Dali mask through the Kintsugi technique. It is a Japanese art form of repairing broken objects with gold to make them stronger than before.

Tokyo, in the voiceover, says that gold has united them and they will never be separated from each other, adding that Professor’s gang will come back even stronger after what they all have been through.

She asks them to remember the sacrifices of their slain partners that being Belin, Oslo, Nairobi and Moscow while carrying their mission forward.

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 will mark the end of the Spanish crime-thriller web show that has become a global television phenomenon over the years.