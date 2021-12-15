Money laundering: List of witnesses against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza comes to light

LAHORE: A list of 100 witnesses in money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday came to light.

The father-son duo is facing money laundering charges using their sugar mills. The challan prepared by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) includes as many as 100 witnesses including scrap dealers, hardware and sanitary shop owners.

The challan also includes witnesses from construction companies, dairy farms, general stores, oxygen cylinder vendors, engineers, lawyers, bankers, doctors, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the FIA officials.

The FIA said that the computerized national identity cards (CNIC) of the witnesses were used to open bank accounts for money laundering by Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

All the witnesses have endorsed FIA’s stance before the court.

It is to be noted that the Federal Investigation Agency, last week, had nominated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as main accused in its challan in money laundering case.

The FIA on Monday submitted a challan against Shehbaz and Hamza to the Banking Crime Court in Lahore nominating them as main accused in the Rs25 billion money laundering case.

