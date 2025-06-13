Monica Barbaro set to share screen with boyfriend Andrew Garfield

Hollywood heartthrob Andrew Garfield and his rumoured ladylove Monica Barbaro are reportedly set to share the screen for the first time.

As reported by a foreign publication earlier this month, actors Monica Barbaro, 34, and Andrew Garfield, 41, who are rumoured to be ‘quietly’ dating, are now in talks with Oscar-nominated Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino to star in his next comedy drama, set in the world of artificial intelligence.

Reportedly, the speculated partners will play starring roles in the title, which revolves around the ‘tumultuous period at AI company OpenAI in 2023 that saw CEO Sam Altman fired and rehired in a matter of days’.

Speaking about the movie, the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor said, “I’m so excited to work with Luca.”

“He’s just one of my favourite directors, and I think everyone aspires to work with him, so I’m excited about that,” she added. When asked whether she is excited to finally work with Garfield, Barbaro maintained, “I’m excited to work with the whole cast, it’s gonna be a great time.”

Meanwhile, Barbaro and Garfield, who are rumoured to have been romantically involved since earlier this year, are yet to make their relationship official, despite several public outings together.

