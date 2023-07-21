Monkey escapes from Karachi City Court during hearing

KARACHI: In a bizarre incident, one of the monkeys recovered by the Sindh Wildlife team at Toll Plaza, escaped from Karachi City Court during the hearing.

As per details, the Sindh Wildlife team recovered 14 baby monkeys during a search of a bus coming to Karachi from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsaddah.

The accused after being booked under violation of Wildlife laws in Sindh were presented before the court of district and sessions judge South along with the recovered monkeys.

During the hearing, one of the baby monkeys fled the courtroom. The baby monkey climbed the tree in the Karachi City Court.

The Sindh Wildlife team is making efforts to grab the monkey.

The Karachi City Court while slapping a fine of Rs100,000 on the accused involved in the smuggling of the monkeys directed the administration to shift the baby monkeys to Karachi Zoo and directed to provide them with better facilities.