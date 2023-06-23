Langur monkey spreads terror for two weeks

It took over four hours to capture a langur monkey that terrorized the locals in India’s Madhya Pradesh state for over two weeks.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

An Indian news agency reported that the violent langur, which had a bounty of INR21,000, attacked two dozen people – including eight children – in Rajgarh city.

Its terror began when a lawyer a girl in the market. The administration sprung into action after receiving multiple complaints.

It would climb roofs and window stills to attack people. The primate bit and scratched its victims.

Locals armed themselves with guns and sticks to avoid attacks.

Related – VIRAL: Monkeys involved in killing of 250 dogs captured

A rescue team, comprising municipal and forest department officials, from Ujjain city arrived to catch the animal after tranquilising it with a gun but were outsmarted every time.

They deployed drones to spot and catch the animal. It was traced in a school and was captured. It will be released into a dense forest later.