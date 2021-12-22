VIRAL: Monkeys involved in killing of 250 dogs captured

A video of two monkeys, reportedly involved in the killing of 250 dogs in the Maharasthra state of India, has gone viral.

The viral clip sees the angry monkeys baring their teeth while moving around in their locked cage. The regional forestry department had caught the two monkeys that were reportedly be taken to Nagpur and would be released in the wild.

It is pertinent to mention that the killing of dogs by the monkeys began when one of its infants was murdered by a pack of canines.

The monkeys, as soon as they see the dog(s), took them on top of buildings and treetops in the Majalgaon and Lavul villages of Beed district before throwing them off it.

An Indian news agency mentioned that not a single pup was remained alive in Lavul village.

The locals sought help from the forest department officials who failed to solve the problem as well.

They then took it upon themselves to put a stop to all this by saving the dogs. However, they injured themselves by falling from buildings or getting attacked by the monkeys.

Moreover, the situation got even worse as small and school-going children were getting attacked as well.