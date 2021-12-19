Memes flow in after monkeys kill 250 dogs for revenge

Social media users from India came up with funny memes regarding the bizarre incidents regarding 250 dogs getting killed by monkeys.

According to reports, monkeys have gone on a warpath against the dogs as they are taking “revenge” against the canines for killing one of its infants in the Majalgaon town located in the Beed district in the state of Maharashtra.

Here’s what the social media user made out of the weird situation. There were netizens who jokingly blamed cats for the whole thing in their funny memes.

#MonkeyVsDoge

You just pulled a piston on a guy with missile launcher. pic.twitter.com/e6au0ekijl — Mehul Tiwary (@MehulNotNice) December 18, 2021

Bhai! Ye Billiyon ki Saajish hai bata raha hoon.#MonkeyVsDoge pic.twitter.com/aYtoVu1caP — Ankush (@_James_Bong) December 18, 2021

#MonkeyVsDoge

Chems gang :We are here to save the dogs world

Chems Supremacy 🔥😎#MonkeyVsDoge pic.twitter.com/nwMsZ3JnjH — _N_F_ (@fing_n) December 18, 2021

The whole situation started when one of the monkeys’ infants got killed by a pack of dogs. Since then, the dogs are facing the brunt of the monkeys’ anger and not a single of them in Lavool village survived.

The reports mentioned that the monkeys threw the pups from buildings and treetops.

The locals informed the forest department’s employees to resolve the conflict but no solution was found. They decide to resolve the matter themselves but get attacked by the animals themselves.

The situation got even more grave as the small and school-going children came under attack as well.

