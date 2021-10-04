Monkey snatches millions of rupees from man traveling in rickshaw

An Indian man was deprived of millions of rupees after a monkey went off with his money and threw it on the street.

An Indian news agency report that a man, with the money wrapped in the towel, accompanied by two others sitting in the public transport vehicle.

The monkey came inside the rickshaw and snatched the towel from the hands of the passenger before climbing a tree. The animal began to shale the towel after which the currency began to rain down the street.

The money’s owner managed to get his hands on the INR56,000 the remaining amount could not be retrieved as a suspect went off with the money.

Moreover, the police are facing problems in tracing the suspect as there was no surveillance camera in the area.

The police have mentioned that the monkey often invades vehicles as many people provide food to them.

Police have not registered a robbery case due to a lack of evidence against anyone.

Recently, the people rescued a puppy that was held hostage by a wild monkey for three days. The monkey kidnapped the dog, which was retrieved from an electricity pole.

A witness claimed that the animal never brought harm to the puppy.

